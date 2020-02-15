The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,117. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

