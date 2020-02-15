The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.