The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $250,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 181,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,845. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

