The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of The Greater Cannabis Company (NASDAQ:GCAN) traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 280,355 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 588,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN)

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems. It holds the license of Eluting Transmucosal Patch platform for non-invasive drug delivery in the cannabis field. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Greater Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greater Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.