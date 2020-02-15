The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) Trading Down 40%

The Guitammer Co (OTCMKTS:GTMM)’s stock price fell 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

The Guitammer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMM)

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators.

