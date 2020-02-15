TheStreet Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,662. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

