TheStreet Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,662. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.
In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
