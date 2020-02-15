TheStreet Upgrades Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to C

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,785,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,521. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

