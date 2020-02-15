ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.38 ($14.40).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €11.19 ($13.01). 2,660,484 shares of the company traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.91.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.