ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.38 ($14.40).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €11.19 ($13.01) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.91.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

