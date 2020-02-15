Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 467,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $8,449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TITN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 107,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,801. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $262.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

