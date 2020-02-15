TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,202. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

