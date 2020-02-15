Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.47.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
