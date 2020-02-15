Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

