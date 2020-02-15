TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 436,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TowneBank by 23,099.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

