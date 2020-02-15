Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,300,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,244. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

