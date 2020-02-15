Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys Shares of 6,512 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,923. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $187.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

