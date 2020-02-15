Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New $358,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,619,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150,236. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.