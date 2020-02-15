Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New $569,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.95. 2,713,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,387. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $341.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.22. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

