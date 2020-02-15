Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.94 and a 12 month high of $191.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

