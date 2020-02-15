Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 19,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

