Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $939,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.