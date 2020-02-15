Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,569. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

