Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.90. 1,070,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $154.74 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

