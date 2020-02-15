TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 190,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.