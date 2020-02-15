TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 554,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -22.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransAlta by 13.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,389 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TransAlta by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 397,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

