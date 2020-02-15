Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

TREC opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,446 shares of company stock worth $163,151. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.