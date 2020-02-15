Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.16. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 13,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $60.84 million and a P/E ratio of -14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.