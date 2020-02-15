TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 1,129,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

