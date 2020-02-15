Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.67

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.67 and traded as high as $70.50. Tribal Group shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 23,008 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.67.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £371,000 ($488,029.47).

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

