TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCBK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,680. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.