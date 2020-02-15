Trifast (LON:TRI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 270 ($3.55). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRI. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226 ($2.97).

Trifast stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of $208.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.59.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

