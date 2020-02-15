TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 123,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

