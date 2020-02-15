Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

