Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.
In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
