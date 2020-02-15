TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5147 dividend. This is a positive change from TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

