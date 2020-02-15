TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. TriNet Group updated its FY20 guidance to 3.46-3.73 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.

NYSE:TNET opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,027 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

