TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. TriNet Group updated its FY20 guidance to 3.46-3.73 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.
NYSE:TNET opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,027 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.