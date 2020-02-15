Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TSE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.18. 374,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,969. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 666.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

