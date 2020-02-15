Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CFO Purchases $22,450.00 in Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CFO David J. Demas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $22,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $676.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,381,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth $3,939,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.