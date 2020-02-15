Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE TRTN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 362,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Triton International has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

