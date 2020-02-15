Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,997. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

