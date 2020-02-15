Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,016 shares of company stock worth $12,652,237. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $734,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

