Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. 2,153,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,708. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.48 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.