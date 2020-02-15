Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 100 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,692,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 42,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of PKG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. 432,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,033. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.