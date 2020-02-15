Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. 1,396,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

