Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. 2,815,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

