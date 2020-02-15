Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.38. 7,530,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

