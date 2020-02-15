Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $881,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $102.64. 1,271,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,340. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

