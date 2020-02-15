Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 14,577 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 71,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,314. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

