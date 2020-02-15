Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 5,120 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 2,938,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,055. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.