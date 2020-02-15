TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTMI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 742,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

