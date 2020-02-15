Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Trading 5.6% Higher

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, 183,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 161,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several analysts recently commented on TUES shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

