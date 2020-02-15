Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2020

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $461.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.66. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUFN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

